Multiple local schools deem bomb threats ‘not credible’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many across Northeast Ohio received notifications from their local school districts Sunday regarding bomb threat emails.

So far, FOX 8 has confirmed district notifications were sent out to staff, parents and students in Akron, Parma, Twinsburg, Independence and North Olmsted, all with the same message: these threats are not credible but precautions are being taken.

“The Cleveland Joint Terrorism Task Force as well as the FBI are currently tracking several of these ‘swatting’ incidents across Ohio,” North Olmsted City Schools said in a statement Sunday. The district plans to have heightened security come Monday. Independence Local Schools, too, said they planned to have an increased police presence moving forward.

Twinsburg City Schools said campuses and transportation hubs have been searched, but nothing out of the ordinary was found. Akron Public Schools said despite the threat being determined by law enforcement to be not credible, they were keeping people updated as a precaution.

Read the full statement from the Parma City Schools below:

We are reaching out to address a concerning email that has been circulating among many Ohio school districts, including ours. This email claims to be from a Russian terrorist organization, threatening violence with explosive devices at schools. Similar messages were received by school districts across Texas on Friday and law enforcement authorities deemed them to be not credible. Upon receiving this message, we initiated and maintained close contact with local law enforcement agencies to seek their guidance. The widespread nature of these emails subsequently led to the involvement of federal authorities. Based on the similar language of emails being sent to hundreds of schools nationwide, the Ohio Homeland Security (OHS)/Terrorism Analysis Unit (TAU) and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center (STACC) have determined that these are swatting and/or hoax emails and that no credible threat exists. As a precaution, though, our Safety and Security Team and local police inspected all of our schools this afternoon, finding nothing of concern. Accordingly, we will have school tomorrow and all functions will proceed as regularly scheduled. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community. We are committed to keeping you informed and will provide any necessary updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we urge everyone to report any unusual or suspicious activity by calling or texting 844-SaferOH (844-723-3764). We understand that incidents like this can be distressing. Please know that our staff members are available to support any students who may need assistance or reassurance. Thank you for your cooperation and support in ensuring the safety of our school community.

