Multiple Longview homes evacuated after gas leak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A natural gas leak prompted the evacuation of several homes in Longview, Washington on Monday. However, the leak has since been controlled and the residents were allowed to return to their homes, according to Cowlitz County Fire officials.

Firefighters initially responded to a gas leak reported near the 200 block of Inglewood Dr. shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. After the area was isolated and evacuated by the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue crew, crews from Cascade Natural Gas responded to the scene, eventually securing the underground gas line, officials said.

Storm-damaged PPS schools may be closed until mid-February

The leak was originally reported by an excavator operator who called 911. The operator mistakenly caused the leak by puncturing a gas line, recognized the smell and immediately alerted authorities, officials said.

The area has now been deemed safe, the residents returned and no one was injured. Fire officials warn anyone digging to call 811 first in case there are utilities underground and to call 911 if the scent of gas is detected.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.