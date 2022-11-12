Multiple mailboxes, fences damaged in Billerica; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after they say a “significant amount of vandalism” occurred in town overnight on Thursday.

Billerica Police say numerous mailboxes and fences were damaged in the area of Glad Valley Drive, Fardon and French Street.

They’re encouraging any residents with surveillance video in that area to contact police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

