Multiple Maui Communities Evacuated Due to Destructive Lahaina Fire

All roads were closed in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, August 9, as firefighters continued to battle a destructive wildfire that was exacerbated by hurricane winds.

Authorities said on Tuesday that multiple structures were burned and a number of evacuation orders were in force in western Maui as crews battled the fires.

According to Hawaii News Now, much of Lahaina was destroyed, with locals telling of “apocalyptic” scenes as dozens of homes and businesses were scorched.

Hawaii News Now reported the wildfires had forced thousands of people to flee their homes, with some residents taking refuge in the sea to get away from the overwhelming force of the fire.

Acting Gov Sylvia Luke told media that the Hawaii National Guard had been activated to respond to the crisis.

The County of Maui said the fast-moving fires impacting the west of the island were being spread by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed well south of Hawaii.

Forecasters said areas saw winds of 50 mph, with 80 mph gusts on Tuesday, according to Hawaii News Now.

This footage tweeted by @Arvel0 shows plumes of dark smoke rising in Lahaina on Tuesday. Credit: @Arvel0 via Storyful