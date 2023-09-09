Multiple men shot near Atlanta park, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after multiple men were shot near a park.
Police say the shooting happened at Richardson Street and Windsor Street near Rosa L. Burney Park on Saturday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene. Get the latest updates on air and online.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators have not confirmed the number of people shot.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
There are no details on the victim’s conditions or possible suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: