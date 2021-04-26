Lockdown lifted at multiple Midlands schools hours after nearby shooting, SC cops say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

One man was seriously injured in a shooting that prompted multiple Midlands schools in the area to be locked down, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The shooting happened at the Pilgrim’s Pride meat processing plant in Sumter County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s the former Gold Kist facility in the 2000 block of U.S. 15, about 2.5 miles from the intersection with U.S. 521.

Pocalla Springs Elementary School, Furman Middle School, and Lakewood High School are all Sumter District 2 schools within 5 miles of the plant and were under lockdown in response to the shooting, according to the release.

The lockdown at the schools, which the Sumter Item said included securing exterior doors and locking students and teachers in classrooms, has been lifted, according to multiple reports.

The incident started as a fight in the parking lot and turned into a shooting at about 10:45 a.m., according to the release.

Three people who knew each other were involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not made available.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under control, and is considered isolated.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the fight that led to the gunfire was not available.

One person is in custody, but there is no word on criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

