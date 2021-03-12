Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE and STEVE PEOPLES
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldn’t resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as “reckless and dangerous” and engaging in “cancel culture.”

“I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said, again calling on the public to let ongoing investigations into his conduct to play out. “Wait for the facts.”

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are, in my opinion, reckless and dangerous," he added.

With a sprawling coalition of congressional leaders joining dozens of state lawmakers in calling for the embattled governor to step down, the Democrat hit back.

“You need to know the facts before you make a decision,” he said. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth.”

Cuomo's growing list of detractors now covers virtually every region in the state and the political power centers of New York City and Washington. His allies insist he will not resign, but as allegations of sexual harassment grow, his political isolation has reached unprecedented levels.

“The victims of sexual assault concern me more than politics or other narrow considerations, and I believe Governor Cuomo must step aside," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a New York Democrat who leads his party's House campaign arm.

Prominent progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said she believes the women who have accused the three-term Democratic governor of wrongdoing.

“After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature and public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Cuomo has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable. He reiterated that Friday while insisting: “I never harassed anyone. I never assaulted anyone. I never abused anyone.”

But, he said, “what is being alleged simply did not happen.”

The escalating scandal jeopardizes Cuomo's 2022 reelection in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, but also threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden's earliest days in office. Republicans across the country have seized on the growing allegations against Cuomo to try to distract from Biden's success with the pandemic and challenge his party's well-established advantage with female voters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly said that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris support the state attorney general’s investigation into the harassment allegations.

The governor in recent days has been calling lawmakers and supporters asking them to refrain from calling for his resignation, and instead support the ongoing investigations. His strategy does not appear to be working.

The state Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday as lawmakers investigate whether there are grounds for his forcible removal from office.

Along with an allegation that the governor groped a female aide at the Executive Mansion last year, Cuomo is facing allegations of sexually suggestive remarks and behavior toward women, including female aides. One aide said he asked her if she would ever have sex with an older man. And another aide claimed the governor once kissed her without consent, and said governor’s aides publicly smeared her after she accused him of sexual harassment.

In weeks past, calls for the governor’s impeachment or resignation have come from Republicans or left-leaning Democrats in New York City. But more Democratic lawmakers from surrounding and upstate communities have joined in as the week progressed.

A majority of state lawmakers and more than half of New York’s Democratic congressional members are now calling for him to step down.

On Friday, U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Nydia Velazquez, Adriano Espaillat, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng, Antonio Delgado, Brian Higgins and Yvette Clarke pushed for Cuomo’s resignation, joining Kathleen Rice, who called for Cuomo’s resignation previously.

Other Republicans in New York’s congressional delegation previously called for Cuomo’s resignation, including Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik, Claudia Tenney and Lee Zeldin.

Nadler said Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said.

New York Democrats also pointed to sweeping criticism of Cuomo for keeping secret how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months. The governor has claimed his administration had to verify deaths of residents at hospitals, but critics question why that hasn’t held up the release of data in other states.

Spokespeople for New York’s Democratic U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The 63-year-old governor is seeking his fourth four-year term next year. New York has no term limits. He has touted his administration’s passage of liberal goals such as same-sex marriage as evidence that his hard-nosed approach to politics works.

Yet Cuomo has increasingly faced criticism that he’s too often aggressively wielded his power to bolster his own image rather than to benefit New Yorkers.

A state attorney general report in January correctly estimated that his administration had yet to reveal thousands of deaths among nursing residents to COVID-19, while a Democratic assemblyman accused the governor of bullying and threatening him for speaking up against the governor.

In recent days, more moderate Democrats in New York have raised concerns about the allegations against Cuomo, who has long enjoyed support from suburban and centrist voters. On Friday, a bloc of five moderate Democrats from Long Island called for Cuomo to step aside, at least until the attorney general's investigation is complete.

The Long Island lawmakers said the allegations “are beyond troubling and describe a disturbing pattern of behavior that also now includes a potentially criminal act.”

“The governor cannot lead the state while faithfully responding to multiple investigations," they wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • ASCAP Sets Dates for Four Awards Shows… All Virtual, Again

    ASCAP has revealed that most of its major annual awards presentations will go virtual for the second year in a row, with predictions for herd immunity status still out of the range of the spring and early summer dates when the shows would usually go down in person in Beverly Hills. The four shows affected […]

  • South Dakota city drops mask mandate after 9-year-old girl said she was ‘bullied’ at school

    Girl’s mother told city council, ‘With this mandate, you are making people feel entitled to think they are better than other people’

  • Variety To Honor Artisans Including Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Leslie Odom Jr. at Santa Barbara Film Festival

    Variety’s seventh annual Artisans Awards celebrates those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields. The tribute evening will take place in a virtual ceremony on Monday, April 5 that will stream on the Santa Barbara Film Festival website. Variety’s Senior […]

  • Biden news - live: President hits out at Trump era of ‘darkness’ as Putin mocks US Capitol riot

    Follow the latest updates

  • Verizon To Fund $36B 5G Airwaves Payment Via Debt: Bloomberg

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) paid $8.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and intends to raise an additional $36 billion in debt to fund the airwaves payment, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to cover the major airwaves investment. The wireless carrier competes with rival T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to expand market share in vital mid-band frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services. Verizon emerged as the highest bidder at $45 billion in the 5G spectrum auction last month. Why It Matters: The carrier plans to double its revenue growth to 4% by 2024 by tapping the 5G wave. Therefore, it earmarked an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years to take care of the 5G expansion plans' incremental costs. The incremental costs are expected to cut profit by 10 cents a share in 2022 and 20 cents a share in 2023. The airwaves are credited for their capability to travel a long distance and carry massive data. They are estimated to drive new revenue growth potential upon deployment for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment, and manufacturing facilities. Verizon plans to cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024. Verizon has made a significant bet on its network, capitalizing on 5G prospects after years of passing up large M&A deals like AT&T Inc (NYSE: T). Verizon Communications will hold its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today, starting at 6 p.m. EST (Webcast link) Price action: VZ shares are up 0.65% at $56.71 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Inks Patent License Deal With Samsung: ReutersBaidu Seeks Hong Kong Listing Akin To Alibaba: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Unclaimed Lotto 649 $1 million lottery ticket purchased in B.C. expires in one week

    Someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the northern Vancouver Island region of B.C. could lose out on a million dollars if they don't claim their prize before it expires at midnight on March 18, 2021. The ticket is for the March 18, 2020 draw.

  • Who is Beeple? The baffling rise of digital art’s $69m superstar

    “I’m going to Disney World”, the artist Beeple exclaimed yesterday, after bidding closed on his digital collage, Everydays: The First 5000 Days. It had just sold at Christie’s for $69.3 million. Yes, $69.3 million: more than the price paid at auction for any work by Old Masters such as Rembrandt and Raphael, or recent masters such as Salvador Dalí and Jackson Pollock. Not bad for a computer-science graduate from Wisconsin who chose to name himself after a furry toy. Beeple is the artistic alias of 39-year-old Mike Winkelmann. For most of his career, he has worked as a graphic designer and animator – his jobs including the creation of concert visuals for the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. He has made digital art as something of a sideline. It’s perhaps harsh to call someone with 1.8 million Instagram followers an unknown, but it’s fair to say that, until December, Beeple wasn’t on most art people’s radars. To this day, he’s not represented by a gallery, the traditional foothold into the art world. Beeple is a disruptor. He became fascinated last year by the idea of selling work in a new way. That is, with an accompanying digital certificate known as an NFT – acronym for “non-fungible token”, more on which shortly. Success came fast, and by December Beeple was making headlines for selling a set of works for $3.5 million on Nifty Gateway, an auction website specialising in NFTs. Last month, a 10-second video piece of his called Crossroad – featuring park-goers walking past the giant, naked, tattooed body of a slumbering Donald Trump – fetched $6.6 million. It had sold originally, in October, for $67,000.

  • Tussle between US, allies over vaccine supply escalates

    Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses are in cold storage in the U.S. that can’t be injected in the states because they are not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but the Biden administration is not allowing them to be sent overseas, where American allies are struggling to get enough doses for vulnerable populations. The two-dose vaccine from AstraZeneca has received emergency approval from the European Union and World Health Organization, but not in the U.S. Now U.S. partners are prodding President Joe Biden to release the supply, noting that the administration has lined up enough doses of the three already-approved vaccines to cover every American adult by the end of May and the entire U.S. population by the end of July.

  • Greensill Says He Warned Credit Suisse for Weeks Before Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill said he told top Credit Suisse Group AG officials of his difficulties in securing fresh insurance to cover corporate loans underpinning his business for weeks before his supply-chain finance empire’s abrupt collapse.The ex-billionaire “regularly updated” executives including Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner on his problems in finding new cover after Australian insurer Bond and Credit Company had decided against renewing policies on $4.6 billion of corporate loans. The Swiss bank “was aware of the difficulties that Greensill Capital was having in renewing the TBCC policies and the likely consequences of a failure to renew,” the financier said in newly disclosed court documents.The documents add a new twist to a saga that rocked markets when Credit Suisse froze $10 billion of funds March 1 over valuation uncertainties. The decision came on the same day as a court in Australia shot down a last-ditch effort by Greensill to force the insurer to provide more coverage. Credit Suisse is now returning about $3.7 billion in cash that the funds were holding, but hasn’t said how much of investors money is ultimately likely to be returned or when they’ll get it.Credit Suisse declined to comment. In a statement on its website, the bank said it was only informed “very recently” about the insurance lapse at the heart of Greensill’s downfall.The scandal continues to ripple through the bank and has claimed some early casualties. Credit Suisse temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit tied to the funds. Michel Degen, head of asset management in Switzerland and EMEA, is being replaced on an interim basis by Filippo Rima, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Luc Mathys, head of fixed income in the unit was also suspended from his role, the person said. It’s started an internal probe into the collapse of the supply chain finance strategy.The scandal is also raising fresh questions about the firm’s risk management after a series of missteps and Warner’s role after she signed off on a $140 million loan to Greensill in late October, overruling some risk managers, people familiar with the matter said recently. As one of the highest-profile executives of the Tidjane Thiam era to stay on after the Ivorian’s departure, she was recently promoted under new Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein to Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer -- two functions that were previously separate.Credit Suisse Blow-Ups Give Gottstein a Crash Course in Risk (1)Warner has challenged risk managers to stop thinking only about defending the bank’s capital and also look at strategic business priorities, according to people familiar with the matter. But recent hits -- including the collapse of client Luckin Coffee -- have raised questions about whether Credit Suisse prioritized revenue growth at the expense of risk and compliance.The documents were disclosed following a Bloomberg News application for the witness statement of Greensill at proceedings to appoint administrators. He described the events that led to the unraveling of his eponymous firm as “something of a perfect storm.”Executives at Credit Suisse also knew early on that a large portion of the assets in the funds were tied to Sanjeev Gupta, a Greensill client whose borrowings were at the center of a 2018 scandal at rival asset manager GAM Holding AG, Bloomberg has reported. About a third of the assets in the strategy’s flagship were linked to Gupta’s GFG Alliance companies or his customers as of April 2018, according to a filing.On November 5, Greensill agreed with Credit Suisse to pay as much as $390 million in any shortfall from the failure of its assets. The document says the financier would pay the shortfall “to the extent” that BCC declines any claim. The indemnity was provided in a letter to Credit Suisse’s Nova Lux fund.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lavonte David: I’m just trying to win more Super Bowls

    After the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, head coach Bruce Arians was clear that he didn’t want the team’s pending free agents to end up elsewhere. Lavonte David signed a two-year deal to stick with Tampa Bay, and echoed his head coach’s sentiment when addressing the media on Friday. “I didn’t want to go nowhere,” [more]

  • Obama in upcoming podcast credits his mother for his path

    Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an acknowledgement that lands in the middle of Women’s History Month. “My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday's episode of Spotify's “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The Associated Press was granted early access to a snippet. Obama's mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia.

  • An influential airline exec is sounding the alarm on Boeing and its leadership over the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner scandals

    Sir Tim Clark frequently says that Boeing leadership needs to "get themselves sorted out" as its newest aircraft continue to be plagued by issues.

  • Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech

    Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it would jointly develop an advanced drone defence system with the United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE. Israel and the UAE formalised relations last year, brought closer by commercial interests and concern over Iran. State-owned IAI, a major Israeli defence firm, said in a statement that the companies will develop a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System "tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond".

  • Electric-Vehicle Stocks Dash Rebound Hopes as Bad News Piles Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle stocks slumped under pressure on Friday from a rush of negative news, including a fire at Tesla Inc.’s Fremont factory and a short-seller’s report on Lordstown Motors Corp. alleging it of misleading investors.Lordstown was the biggest decliner in the group, tumbling as much as 23%, and dragging down the stock price of Workhorse Group Inc., which owns a stake in the company. Tesla sank 4.8%, trimming its weekly advance. The Thursday fire in its factory was contained by fire crews with no reports of injury.The latest moves dashed the hopes for a recovery in the sector this week. While EV stocks rallied last year, investors have lately turned more jittery on high-multiple shares as Treasury yields climbed, raising concern over valuations. Legacy auto companies such as General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have also turned up the heat on the EV startups by unveiling aggressive plans for their own electric lineups.Recent results from some of the smaller EV companies may have also somewhat dampened enthusiasm. EV charging station operator ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s shares sank 15% after the company reported a wider loss and smaller revenue for the fourth quarter, and forecast that first-quarter sales will fall sequentially.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest harassment claim against Cuomo referred to police as New York Mayor calls him ‘disgusting’

    Governor accused of groping aide at executive mansion

  • Column: Piers Morgan is boring. Let's talk about Meghan's ally Alex Beresford instead

    Alex Beresford's now famous slap-back at Piers Morgan was a perfect example of allyship and calling out racism and sexism in real time.

  • The Latest: Nurse set to return for short-handed Raptors

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols. Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game. Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • Michelle Obama: Former US first lady says she is 'moving towards retirement'

    The former US first lady has opened up about the pandemic, mental health and ambitions for the future.

  • Piers Morgan leaves ITV's Good Morning Britain after row over Meghan remarks

    It comes as Ofcom receives more than 40,000 complaints over Morgan's comments about the duchess.