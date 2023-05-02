Multiple officers, deputies respond to Trotwood home on reports of shots fired

Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded a residential house in Trotwood after responding to reported shots fired early Tuesday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police were dispatched to the 6100 block of West Third Street at around 11:20 a.m. on reports of shots fired, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.

When officers and deputies arrived, they stated that at least one suspect fired shots; however, they did not injure anyone at the scene, dispatch claimed.

A person was placed in handcuffs and put inside a cruiser, but later let go, News Center 7 crews who responded to the scene said.

Law enforcement agents were still present at the active scene during the time of reporting.

We will update this story as it develops.