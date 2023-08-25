Authorities use ‘deadly force’ to end police chase with sports car in Coweta County

Law enforcement officers in Coweta County were involved in a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon, deputies say.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, they and Newnan police were involved in a chase that ended just before 2:30 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the intersection of Herring Road and Palomino Drive in Coweta County, just outside of Newnan, and found the scene.

Officials say that because of a “threat of life to civilians and law enforcement,” they used “deadly force” at the end of the chase.

In the area, dozens of shell casings surrounded a Corvette that appears to have collided with a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

More than half a dozen marked and unmarked law enforcement units are also on the scene.

The person who was killed has not been identified. Authorities have also not commented on what led up to the chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have not yet been called to the scene.

