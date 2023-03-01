"Multiple officers" shot, standoff follows in Kansas City, police say

"Multiple officers" were shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, police there said, according to the CBS affiliate in the city, KCTV.

The gunfire led to a standoff at the scene, police added.

It occurred just after 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that three officers were wounded. There was no word on their condition.

"We've been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely," he wrote.

KCTV reporter Betsy Webster tweeted that there was a "large presence of officers" at a local hospital and that the emergency entrance was blocked by crime tape:

Large presence of officers at @UHKCMO. Emergency entrance blocked by crime tape. https://t.co/GSKWsrSLpC pic.twitter.com/eqaOMpyq6q — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) March 1, 2023

She added that the head of the local police union was there and that "The mood, as you would expect, is tense."

