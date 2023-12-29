Multiple options in the Hudson Valley for free safe rides for New Year's

Thousands of people will ring in New Year's with parties at houses, restaurants, and bars. Many will forget or ignore that driving drunk is a crime and endangers lives.

People don't need to get behind the wheel if they drink alcohol or use drugs.

Free bus rides are being offered by Westchester County and a beverage distributor will launch its annual "Decide to Drive" across Rockland and other counties into the wee hours of Jan. 1 to prevent tragedies on the road.

And for people who drive under the influence, be warned that police will be on the lookout for drunken and aggressive drivers. DWI convictions can result in license suspensions and hundreds of dollars in fines and legal costs.

Free rides home on New Year's

One company, Dana Distributors of Goshen in Orange County, will continue its tradition of providing free car and now Uber rides to revelers. The service runs from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on New Year's.on Sunday into Monday.

The company runs "Alert Cab" and has again teamed up with law enforcement in Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan counties. The company also is partnering with Mothers Against Drunken Driving and Uber.

The company has expanded its program this New Year's to include bars and restaurants in Westchester and Putnam counties that get Anheuser-Busch products from the company.

To use the program, people must turn over their car keys to the bartender, who gives them to the taxi or Uber driver. The keys are returned when the passenger reaches home.

Rockland Sheriff Louis Falco praised the program. He said Dana Distributors also offers to cover the rides on Super Bowl Sunday, July 4, and Thanksgiving.

"They have been doing this for many years and many people took advantage of the program in three counties," Falco said. "Now they have expanded. For law enforcement and the safety of the public, this is an excellent program."

Thomas Kennedy, general manager of Dana Distributors, said the company has provided more than 2,523 rides since establishing the program in 1986.

Dana Distributors has added $7,000 in Uber vouchers for this New Year's.

"This initiative aims to provide practical and accessible options for safe transportation, further encouraging responsible decision-making," Kennedy said.

Westchester offers bus service for revelers

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said there will be a free New Year's Eve Bee-Line bus shuttle service for residents and visitors during the celebrations on Dec. 31.

The Bee-Line bus shuttle service will operate in White Plains, Yonkers, and New Rochelle.

"As we bid farewell to 2023, all in our community must enjoy the New Year's Eve celebrations responsibly," Latimer said. "This special free Bee-Line bus shuttle service aims to make the festivities more accessible, allowing residents and visitors to travel conveniently and safely."

The three shuttle lines are as follows:

White Plains Shuttle:

Route: Start at White Plains Trans Center, R/T Lexington, L/T Main St., R/T Mamaroneck, L/T Maple Ave., L/T Bloomingdale Rd., L/T Westchester Ave, L/T Broadway, R/T Martine back to Trans Center.

Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 p.m. and run approximately every 20 minutes.

Last Bus: The last bus departing from White Plains Trans Center will be at 1 a.m.

Bus Stops: Buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the designated routes.

Yonkers Shuttle:

Route: Start on Central Ave. opposite Raceway, L/T McLean Ave., L/T Bronx River Rd., L/T Yonkers Ave, L/T Central Ave to opposite Raceway.

Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 p.m. and run approximately every 30 minutes.

Last Bus: The final bus leaving Clark Street (Yonkers Casino) will be at 1 a.m.

Bus Stops: Buses will make stops at all existing bus stops along the specified routes.

New Rochelle Shuttle:

Route: Start at New Rochelle Intermodal Center, R/T North Ave, R/T Huguenot St, L/T Pintard at monument onto Main St. L/T River Ave (Echo Avenue), L/T Huguenot St, R/T North Ave, L/T Into Intermodal Center.

Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 p.m. and run approximately every 20 minutes.

Last Bus: The last bus departing from New Rochelle Intermodal Center will be at 1 a.m.

Bus Stops: Buses will make stops at all existing bus stops along the designated routes.

Driving under the influence is criminal

Driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or greater is a crime in all 50 states. Drivers can expect extra police patrols to be on the lookout for impaired drivers. Falco said.

The Rockland Sheriff's Office will have roving patrols of four officers from Saturday through Monday, Falco said. The New York State Police usually have troopers on the lookout for drunken and aggressive driving during holidays.

Falco said the best option is not to drink and to have a designated sober driver or use the free rides home being offered.

"Public safety is number one," Falco said. "People should have fun, don't drink and drive, and be responsible."

