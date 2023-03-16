Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’

Authorities are alerting the public after responding to multiple overdoses in America’s Hometown.

Plymouth Police say they answered calls for three fentanyl overdoses on Wednesday alone. The parties involved reportedly took illicit drugs, like pills and cocaine, and in one case the pills left the victim blue in the face and in need of Narcan. Officer Marc Liddell and Sgt. James Carney are credited with saving this person’s life due to the severity of the overdose, according to officials.

Ahead of one of the biggest party holidays of the year, authorities are reminding the public that the decision to use illegal drugs or put a “bump” into your St. Patrick’s Day celebration could be a poor one.

“It isn’t the 1980′s anymore,” Plymouth Police wrote in a social media post, “you have no idea what it is you’re actually getting.”

Patrons are urged to keep away from illegal drugs and to celebrate responsibly.

“Stick with green beer and a grab a rideshare home,” police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

