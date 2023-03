Deseret News

The latest school shooting in the United States unfolded Monday at a small, private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to multiple news reports. The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the shooting at Covenant School on Twitter at around 10 a.m. MDT, noting that the shooter was dead after an encounter with police. An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.