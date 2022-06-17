Multiple people arrested during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

Multiple people were arrested after an investigation revealed that two massage parlors in Brookhaven were operating as places of prostitution.

The Brookhaven Police Department launched an investigation into Orange Massage on Buford Highway on May 4. Investigators discovered that employees of the business were offering sex acts in exchange for money.

On June 1, investigators obtained a search warrant for Sauna One. When they conducted the warrant, investigators discovered a naked man inside with contraceptives lying nearby.

One of the employees tried to run but was caught. Two women were arrested after investigators confirmed sex acts were being performed in exchange for money at the business.

On June 8, investigators returned to Sauna One and once again found that the business was operating as a place of prostitution. Three more people were taken into custody.

Ki Jordan, Hee Jung, Jung Song and Soon Lee were all arrested for prostitution and practicing massage unlicensed. David Kelly and Alan Perkins were arrested for pandering. Ian Strickland was arrested on charges that he is keeping a place of prostitution.

Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year. The investigation, which was prompted by complaints by the community, was aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. Five people were arrested for keeping a place of prostitution, prostitution and operating without a license.