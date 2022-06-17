Multiple people arrested during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Multiple people were arrested after an investigation revealed that two massage parlors in Brookhaven were operating as places of prostitution.

The Brookhaven Police Department launched an investigation into Orange Massage on Buford Highway on May 4. Investigators discovered that employees of the business were offering sex acts in exchange for money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 1, investigators obtained a search warrant for Sauna One. When they conducted the warrant, investigators discovered a naked man inside with contraceptives lying nearby.

One of the employees tried to run but was caught. Two women were arrested after investigators confirmed sex acts were being performed in exchange for money at the business.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 8, investigators returned to Sauna One and once again found that the business was operating as a place of prostitution. Three more people were taken into custody.

Ki Jordan, Hee Jung, Jung Song and Soon Lee were all arrested for prostitution and practicing massage unlicensed. David Kelly and Alan Perkins were arrested for pandering. Ian Strickland was arrested on charges that he is keeping a place of prostitution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year. The investigation, which was prompted by complaints by the community, was aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. Five people were arrested for keeping a place of prostitution, prostitution and operating without a license.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gangs not implicated in Amazon murders, Brazil police say; indigenous group rejects that

    Brazil's federal police said Friday that the investigation into the murders of a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert in the Amazon rainforest so far point to killers acting without the involvement of a criminal organization. Leading indigenous groups, however, rejected such a view. Police said in a statement they were still searching for the boat Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were traveling in when the two men were last seen alive on June 5, before vanishing in the remote Javari Valley bordering Peru and Colombia.

  • DOJ seizes proxy service as US, partners hit Russian hackers

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it has dismantled a Russian network of hacked internet-connected devices in a coordinated effort with foreign counterparts to crack down on malicious cyber activities. The DOJ said Thursday it worked with law enforcement agencies in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. to take down the Russian botnet, known as RSOCKS.…

  • ‘Get out of my face’: Dispute with teens in Sanford, Florida, caught on camera

    A disturbing confrontation inside a gated community in Sanford, Florida, was caught on camera Tuesday evening, and two men ended up arrested.

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Two

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing two people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previous

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • Woman Loses Custody Of Daughter To Her Alleged Rapist, Has To Pay Child Support

    Crysta Abelseth says the man, who impregnated her when she was 16, is “well connected” with the local justice system and has been threatening her.

  • Tiger King 's Joe Exotic Ends Engagement After His Fiancé 'Moved On' Following His Prison Release

    "He has nothing to say [that's] bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," an attorney for Joe Exotic says in a statement to PEOPLE

  • Ex-Salem gym teacher facing indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 students

    A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of ten female students.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. “Because the defendant was not detained, the family is still at risk, the community is at risk, the public is at risk,” Sandy Roxas, the counsel for the Roque family, told GMA News.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • 'Gonna lose my gun again,' Idaho deputy said minutes after fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

    “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” an Idaho officer said minutes after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man whose family had called authorities for help

  • Crime spills into dozens of Minneapolis suburbs, sparking fear among residents

    Violent crimes have spiked in Minneapolis and St. Paul in recent years. Some neighboring suburbs have since seen crime increases, most notably property crimes like car thefts.

  • Decades-old cold case murder victims identified

    Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they have finally identified the bodies of two murder victims who were reported missing more than 40 years ago.

  • Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says

    NEW YORK — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s fellow detainees at the Brooklyn federal lockup plotted to murder her, a defense lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday aimed at lightening Maxwell’s sentence on sex trafficking charges for procuring young women for Jeffrey Epstein. “(One) of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money ...