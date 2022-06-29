Multiple people arrested in Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force operation in Pembroke

Jun. 29—PEMBROKE — Multiple people were arrested during a recent Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force operation in Pembroke.

The operation by the task force took place June 24. The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Pembroke, Rowland, St. Pauls, Parkton, and Hope Mills police departments, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The following individuals were arrested/charged as a result of the operation:

— Leganna Locklear, 33, of Carla Road in Rowland, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Tevin Jones, 22, of Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont, for possession of marijuana and a failure to appear warrant out of Cumberland County.

— Tracy Scott, 44, of Danielle Drive, in Pembroke, for a failure to appear warrant out of Robeson County.

— Ted Locklear, 39, of Timber Oak Drive in Rowland, for a failure to appear warrant out of Cumberland County.

The following is a list of total arrests, citations, and/or warnings issued: one for possession of methamphetamine; two for possession of marijuana; one for possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver; one for maintaining a drug vehicle; one for possession of drug paraphernalia; two for failure to appear; one for expired registration; one for speeding and one for revoked driving.