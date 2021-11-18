Multiple people arrested for using fraudulent tax document to bond out inmate

On November 4, 2021, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office discovered that fraudulent tax documentation was being used to bond inmates out of the Alamance County Detention Center, according to a statement.

Further investigation revealed that Luke Clark, the alleged mastermind behind the scheme, was accepting money to create fraudulent tax documentation.

Investigators confirmed that an inmate was bonded out from the Alamance County Detention Center on his $100,000 bond by his girlfriend using fraudulent tax documentation and an altered deed created by Luke Clark, accoding to the statment.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Luke Clark’s residence at 5781 Thompson Mill Road where further evidence was found linking him to the scheme.

Joseph Leonard Patrick is wanted in connection with this investigation and is believed to be on the run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigations Division.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: fake tax document used to bond out inmate in alamance county