Multiple people charged in Nebraska for burning and burying foetus following home abortion

(Independent)

A Nebraska mother and daughter have reportedly been charged over a home abortion that ended with a foetus being burned and buried by the pair.

Jessica Burgess, 41, allegedly helped her daughter Celeste Burgess, 18, recieve an abortion in April without the help of a licensed doctor, KMEG News reported on Monday.

Police in the city of Norfolk began investigating in April following a tip-off and according to reports, believed the abortion took place at the 23-week mark.

The mother and daughter allegedly told police Celeste had experienced a miscarriage before admitting to burning and burying the foetus at an an address in Nebraska’s Madison County.

The body was retrieved and investigators later accused the pair of carrying out an abortion illegally and of concealing a death.

Ms Burgess and her daughter have both since been charged in Madison County District Court on multiple counts along with a man, Tanner Barnhill, 22, who was accused of concealing a death.

It was unclear if they had a lawyer or had entered a plea.

