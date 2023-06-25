Three dead, five injured after shooting at 57th and Prospect in Kansas City: Police

Three people died and five were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just after 4:30 a.m. to 57th Street and Prospect Avenue, where they found two men and one woman shot and unresponsive in a parking lot and the street just south of the intersection, said Sgt. Jake Becchina a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Five additional shooting victims were taken to different hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle and are believed to have injuries that are not life threatening.

Including Sunday’s shooting, there have been 97 homicides in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 74 killings.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to TIPS that leads to an arrest.