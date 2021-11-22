Multiple people dead and more than 20 injured in Wisconsin after SUV plows into Waukesha Christmas parade

Emergency responders were on the scene after reports that an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin (Fox6Now)

Multiple people are dead and more than 20 have been injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Officials said that 11 adults and 12 children were taken to hospital, with “some fatalities”, but declined to say how were dead because families are still being notified.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

The SUV was seen plowing at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching four abreast in close formation, hitting multiple people and scattering the crowd before driving on.

Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle. He said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

He added that he did not believe the driver had fired a weapon from the vehicle, as some early reports had indicated, but that one officer had shot at it in an attempt to stop it.

More than a dozen units from both fire department and police department were on the scene.

At a press briefing, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said that at around 4.39pm, a red SUV drove into the downtown Christmas parade.

More than 20 were injured as a result of this incident, the police chief said. Some were transported from the scene via ambulance.

He said that the suspect’s vehicle had been recovered and the investigation was ongoing.

“It’s a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved, the scene is now safe. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members. We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time,” Chief Thompson said.

Waukesha Police Chief gives an update on "chaotic, and tragic" incident, confirms a "person of interest" has been detained. pic.twitter.com/8SEfCEKBzG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2021

Videos posted to the City of Waukesha Twitter account on Sunday afternoon showed marching bands, and women dancing in festive outfits while crowds stood along the sidewalk and sat on curbs.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told The Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

BREAKING: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI pic.twitter.com/QHDi2fsKDz — David Kimball (@wxandnews) November 21, 2021

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

According to reports from CBS58, the area was evacuated and police have asked the public to stay away.

Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

A family reunification location is at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Associated Press contributed to this report