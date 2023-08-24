Multiple people are dead after a retired police officer opened fire at a biker bar in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the shooting took place at Cook's Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. kali9 via Getty Images

A mass shooting occurred at an Orange County biker bar on Wednesday night.

The sheriff's department said four were confirmed dead at the scene, including the shooter.

The gunman was reportedly a retired law enforcement officer, per the Los Angeles Times.

Multiple people were killed on Wednesday night in a mass shooting at an Orange County biker bar, per the local sheriff's department.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that there was a shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon.

"Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds," the sheriff's department said in a follow-up post, adding that no deputies were injured.

The gunman was a retired Ventura County law enforcement officer, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times, citing two sources who spoke anonymously.

The Los Angeles Daily News said the shooting likely escalated from a domestic dispute, citing unnamed sources. An unnamed law enforcement official told The New York Times that the gunman was going after his estranged wife.

"Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard," Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a post on X. "My office has received updates from the DA and Sheriff's Department, I am continuing to watch this closely."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

