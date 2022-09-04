Multiple people dead after shooting overnight in Palatka, Putnam County officials calling in backup

Update: 9/4/2022 11:30 a.m.

In a press release from the Palatka Police Department, it was stated that, “members of the Palatka Police Department responded to Vick’s Supper Club located 207 North 18th Street due to the report of multiple people being shot. Upon arrival it was determined four people had been shot and one person had been beaten with a blunt object. All five people were transported to the Putnam Community Medical Center where they were then air lifted to trauma centers.

Two of the gunshot victims have died because of their injuries. We are not releasing the names of the victims until proper notification can be made with their next of kin. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Homicide Investigative team are assisting us in the investigation. We will update this release as more information becomes available.”

Original story:

Reports from Putnam Count Fire Rescue are stating that multiple Fire Rescue Units have responded to a shooting incident in the city of Palatka.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officials state that at approximately 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Palatka Police arrived at Vicks Supper Club after hearing gunshots. Officials state this incident happened after a heated argument.

When more officers arrived on the scene multiple cars started fleeing. The police were able to stop at least one of those vehicles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In the attempted escape Palatka PD found that 4 people had been shot, 2 have now died and the other 2 are in critical condition. Multiple trauma alerts and air medical helicopters were on the scene responding.

Dispatch has requested mutual aid from surrounding Counties due to the amount of ambulances tied up to cover Putnam County.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Due to the nature of this incident, officials are being very careful of what information to release at this time. It is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Story continues





🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS UPDATE: Putnam Co Fire Rescue says multiple people are shot. There are multiple trauma alerts & 4 helicopters assisting. @ActionNewsJax counts over 20 evidence markers, 5 patrol cars, an ambulance truck and the @fdlepio crime scene unit. Stay tuned for info. pic.twitter.com/Rphicrr0Ff — Princess Jhané T. Stepherson-Lowry (@PrincessJhaneTV) September 4, 2022

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.