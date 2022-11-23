Multiple people are dead in a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, police say

Multiple people are dead in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, a police official said.

The number of people deceased or injured was not clear, but police said a person believed to be the sole shooter was dead.

"We believe it’s a single shooter, and that single shooter is deceased at this time," Chesapeake Police Officer Leo Kosinski told reporters.

The shooting at the Walmart Supercenter was reported to police shortly after 10 p.m., Kosinski said.

Police believe the shooting happened inside the Walmart. One person was found deceased outside the store, he said.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital was treating five victims, a spokesperson for the health care system said, but their conditions were not released.

Chesapeake Walmart Virginia Shooting. (Kendall Warner / AP)

Kosinski told reporters he didn't know how the shooter died. He said he didn't believe the shooter was shot by police. It was not clear if any of the victims or the shooter were employees.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Washington said it was responding to the shooting.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted: "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.”

A reunification site was set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center for immediate family members or emergency contacts, the city said.

The shooting happened two days before Thanksgiving.

"It’s sad. We’re a couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday," Kosinski said, adding, "It’s just a bad time all around, just for everybody involved — especially the victims. This is horrible.”

Kosinski said he hoped that police would be able to release the number of deceased Wednesday.

Walmart said that its thoughts were with everyone affected, and that it was fully cooperating with law enforcement and supporting its employees.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com