2 found dead inside of overnight house fires, South Carolina officials say

Two people were found dead in unrelated house fires in the Midlands area Saturday morning, South Carolina officials said.

At about 1 a.m. in Hodges, 78-year-old Eula Byrd was pronounced dead after authorities found her in a fire at a home on Miller Road, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.

Both the cause and manner of Byrd’s death are under investigation, according to Cox. In addition to the coroner’s office, the Greenwood County Fire Service, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating Byrd’s death.

In an unrelated fire in North Augusta, authorities discovered a man’s body inside a burning home on Tiger Lily Circle, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was found after fire crews responded to the home at about 2:45 a.m., according to Ables.

An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry, to determine the man’s identity and his cause of death, and the fire is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office said.

Information about what caused either of the fires was not available Sunday morning. There was no word if foul play is suspected.

No other injuries were reported in the two blazes, but information about the extent of the damage to the homes, or if any other residents were displaced, was not available.