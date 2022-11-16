Multiple people found dead inside Phoenix home; cause unknown

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police confirmed that multiple people were found dead inside a home near Seventh and Northern avenues.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix Fire and police officers were called about the situation.

Multiple people were found dead inside, said Sgt. Melissa Soliz, spokesperson for the department. It's still unclear how many people were found and the age and the sex of the people are still unknown.

"Right now, we still got multiple hazardous material crews on the scene, and we're still figuring that out," said Capt. Todd Keller from the Phoenix Fire Department.

According to Phoenix police, to be safe, Southwest Gas has turned off the gas to the home, and there's "no immediate danger to the neighborhood," Soliz said in a statement. Fire and police officials did not clarify if there was a gas leak or other issues.

Keller said they did evacuate homes adjacent to the home because it is a corner lot; the house behind it and to the side of it were evacuated.

Phoenix police said the hazardous material team is going inside the home, then, once it's deemed safe, they'll send their investigators in there.

"This is an extremely tragic situation for everyone involved, from our firefighters to the police officers," Soliz said to media outside the home. "Everyone on the scene is going to be affected, family members, extended family members. This is just a tragedy for everyone in the community."

This is a developing story. Please check azcentral for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Multiple people found dead inside Phoenix home