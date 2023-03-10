Five people were found dead in a Miami Lakes home. Police say it was a murder-suicide

Miami-Dade police found five people dead in a Miami Lakes home Friday morning, in what they say is likely a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told reporters that a worried relative called the cops early Friday after they couldn’t reach someone at the house, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Zabaleta said police found the bodies of two men and three women, including the suspected shooter, inside the home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami Herald staff writer Charles Rabin contributed to this coverage.