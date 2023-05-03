Multiple people hurt, 1 killed in active shooter incident at Atlanta hospital

Police in Atlanta are investigating an active shooting situation at a hospital in Midtown, according to our partners at WSB-TV.

WSB reports that dozens of heavily-armed officers are on the scene at 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility.

Multiple people have been hurt in the shooter incident, according to WSB. One reporter saw several people being taken out of a building on stretchers, and they were taken away in ambulances.

Atlanta Police released photos of the suspect just after 1 p.m., saying the suspect was still at large.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

At about 1:30 p.m., Atlanta Police confirmed that four people had been shot. Three of them were taken to the hospital, and a fourth victim was killed at the scene.

According to WSB-TV, reporter Mark Winne got information from a source that one of the victims is the shooter’s mother.

None of the victims have been identified. The shooter also hasn’t been identified yet.

WSB says multiple agencies, including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police, and the Georgia State Patrol are responding to the situation.

Traffic has been shut down in the Midtown area, WSB reports.

This is a breaking news situation, check back for updates.

