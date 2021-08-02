Multiple people hurt in shooting at Columbia dance studio, sheriff’s deputies say

Multiple people were hurt over the weekend in a shooting a Columbia dance studio, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Nine people were injured by gunfire at The Vault, which is at 6908 Two Notch Rd., according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in the Dentsville area, near Columbia Place Mall and about a mile from Exit 74 on Interstate 20.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they responded to a shots fired call at the Columbia business.

Deputies found multiple people who had been shot, and the victims were taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies said they also received reports from hospitals that other victims arrived on their own.

Further information on the shooting victims’ conditions was not available.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, and information on a motive for the gunfire was not available. The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

According to its Facebook page, The Vault is a studio that’s the home of the N-Full Effect dance team. Photos on the Facebook page shows girls are members of the dance squad.

The Vault’s motto is “The Safe Place For Diamonds,” according to the Facebook page.

The sheriff’s department did not say if any children were involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.