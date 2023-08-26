Multiple people hurt in two overnight shootings in Biloxi and Gulfport, police say

Two shootings occurred overnight in Gulfport and Biloxi, police in the Mississippi Coast cities said Saturday morning.

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Kahler Street, the department tweeted at 2 a.m. It’s unclear how many people where shot and if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Kahler Street is off Courthouse Road and near Bayou Bernard.

In Biloxi, multiple people were shot in the 200 Block of McDonnell Avenue, which is about a block away from the beach.

There is an apartment complex in that area, but police have not yet given the exact location of the crime. Biloxi police Capt. Grandver Everett said the condition of the victims wasn’t known at 9 a.m. Saturday and investigators are still at the scene collecting evidence.

It’s not clear how many people were shot and if there were any fatalities in the Biloxi incident. Everett said police are not releasing any more information at this time.

The Sun Herald has reached out to police officials and Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer for more information.