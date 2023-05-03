ACTIVE SHOOTER: At least 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Midtown

Atlanta police said at least one person is dead and at least four people have been injured in an active shooter situation on West Peachtree Street Wednesday afternoon.

The shooter is still on the loose.

Police said no additional shots have been fired since the incident unfolded, but officers are still actively searching for the victim and any other victims. The injured victims have been taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released but Channel 2′s Mark Winne got information from a source that one of the people injured is the suspect’s mother.

Atlanta police have released several photos of the alleged shooter pointing what appears to be a handgun inside a set of glass doors. He’s wearing a gray or black hoodie and carrying a bag.

Police have not identified the alleged shooter, but said that they believe he is armed and dangerous.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene, where he saw what looked like hundreds of heavily-armed officers outside 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility.

Multiple agencies including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol have responded to the situation.

A senior member of the Channel 2 Action News team is currently in the area and saw several people being taken out of the building on stretchers to waiting ambulances.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne saw several ambulances speed away from the scene. Winne said this is the largest police scene he’s ever seen.

Police are currently working to evacuate people from the building.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” police said. “Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

It’s unclear how many people have been injured. No one has been taken into custody.

Traffic has been shut down in the area.