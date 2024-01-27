Multiple people injured after crash involving several cars at Bay Bridge

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police

Officers are currently investigating a serious, multi-vehicle crash on the westbound span of the

Bay Bridge.

Police said it was dispatched at about 8:00 a.m.

The westbound span is currently closed. Eastbound and westbound traffic is currently alternating on the eastbound span.

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital.

