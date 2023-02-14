One person reported killed during shootings at Michigan State University

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired - REUTERS

One person is reported to have been killed and multiple others have been injured during shootings at Michigan State University.

A spokeswoman for the university told Detroit News that at least one person had died while police said multiple people have been injured.

MSU police made the statement on Monday night on Twitter, saying there appeared to be only one suspect. Police did not confirm if anyone was in custody.

Officers are looking for a man described as a short male wearing a mask, CNN reported.

Police ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around the school's East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8.30pm local time (1.30am GMT), campus police reported a "shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus".

The alert advised students and staff to "Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held on Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Aedan Kelley, a student who lives about half a mile east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows "just in case". Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It's all very frightening," Mr Kelley told the Associated Press. "And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I'm OK, which is overwhelming."

MSU is a public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

MSU's police and public safety Twitter feed said the suspect was believed to be on foot in the vicinity of the campus shortly after authorities first reported shots fired.

Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, said she is being briefed on the shooting.

She tweeted: “I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan state University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan Community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”

