Multiple people injured in gunfire on Webster Street in Worcester

Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
·1 min read
Worcester police remained at the shooting scene on Webster Street after daybreak Saturday, after reports of a shooting in the area overnight.
WORCESTER — Multiple people were found shot overnight in and around a Webster Street warehouse, according to police.

Investigators are sorting out the circumstances of the gunfire.

Police officers converged on the building, at 88 Webster St., shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

A shooting victim was found inside, suffering from serious injuries. The person was rushed to a hospital.

Worcester police enter a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where there were reports of a shooting early Saturday.
Officers soon learned there were more shooting victims. Some were located near the warehouse, others had already found their way to local hospitals, police said.

Police have not detailed the extent of the injuries.

The Webster Street warehouse is a subdivided address, home to multiple small businesses.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police: Multiple people injured in gunfire at 88 Webster St., Worcester

