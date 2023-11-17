'Multiple victims' in New Hampshire psychiatric hospital shooting

Multiple people have been shot at a hospital in the US state of New Hampshire, police say.

The attack occurred at around 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Friday at the state hospital in the city of Concord.

State officials said the suspect died and that the situation had been contained. It remains unclear how many are hurt.

On its website, the hospital describes itself as the state's "premier, acute psychiatric hospital".

The New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said officers were "on scene and responding".

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu confirmed the suspect's death, but said the scene "remains active as the campus is cleared".

Speaking to reporters, state police spokesman Colonel Mark Hall said the situation was "contained to the front lobby" of the hospital and emphasised there was "no active shooter threat to the public".

He added that one suspicious vehicle had been located near the scene.

"All patients are safe and we are asking people to avoid the area as investigation continues," he said.