Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, German media report.

Local police told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

One person has been arrested and multiple people are injured, police said. So far, there is no information about the attacker or possible motives.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, has been closed since approximately 9 a.m. and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sentencing postponed for Springfield man who pleaded guilty in baby's death

    Marc Carrier will appear again for sentencing on Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

  • The Latest: Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow

    Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming. Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year’s U.N. climate talks are being held. Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.

  • Kansas City police seek help to identify human remains that were discovered in March

    Human bones were found earlier this year in a wooded area in the 3400 block of Roanoke Road. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

  • Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations

    Australia reached on Saturday a full inoculation rate of 80% of those aged 16 and older, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a "magnificent milestone" on the path to becoming one of the world's most vaccinated countries against COVID-19. Once a champion of a COVID-zero strategy to manage the pandemic, the country of 25 million has moved towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, as the Delta variant has proven too infectious to suppress. "Another, magnificent milestone, Australia," Morrison said in a video post on Facebook.

  • Rallies in Sydney, Melbourne protest against Australia's climate policy

    More than 1,000 people demonstrated on Saturday in Australia's biggest cities of Sydney and Melbourne to protest against the government's climate policies and the strategies it offered at a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. Sydney's first legal protest after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown saw about 1,000 people march in support of global action day for climate justice, a worldwide movement mobilised during the COP26 meeting.

  • Bosnian doctors brace for new wave as virus rages in region

    BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Watching with fear as the coronavirus rages in neighboring countries, doctors in Bosnia are bracing for a new wave in the Balkan nation, which has a low vaccination rate and has been among the hardest hit countries in Europe earlier in the pandemic. In the northwestern town of Banja Luka, staff in the COVID-19 ward of the city's main hospital warn that hospitalizations have been increasing in the past days and could explode soon. Other low-vaccination countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe already have been grappling with a surge in infections that has lasted for weeks now, including Bosnia's neighbors Serbia and Croatia.

  • Scotland Yard launches hunt for international jewel thief ‘Lupin’

    An elusive international jewel thief known as “Lupin”, after the fictional French gentleman burglar that inspired a Netflix series, has been revealed as the alleged mastermind behind the biggest burglary in English legal history.

  • Germany seeks to break COVID momentum amid new case records

    Germany recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases on Friday as infections pick up across Europe, and its disease control center said unvaccinated people now face a “very high” risk of infection. The country saw 37,120 reported new infections over the past 24 hours, according to the disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute. While it's possible that the figures were pushed up by delayed testing and reporting following a regional holiday Monday in some of the worst-affected areas, they underlined a steady rise in infections over recent weeks.

  • Analysis-With infrastructure vote, Congress gives Biden long-needed jolt of good news

    With this week's election results in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly needed a jolt of good news. The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by his Democrats, passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges -- three months after the Senate -- sending the bill to Biden's desk for signature into law. On top of that, a sweeping $1.75 trillion social-spending and climate bill that is a centerpiece of Biden's presidential campaign, passed a procedural hurdle in the House, though it remains unclear when it will get a final vote.

  • Latinos with dark skin face more discrimination, study finds

    Skin tone impacts the everyday lives and the long-term success of Latinos in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center finding that comes as the issue of colorism has become more mainstream. The nonpartisan research center surveyed 3,375 Latinos who live in the U.S., finding that 62% say having darker skin hurts their chances of getting ahead while 59% say having light skin helps them. It comes just months after colorism — discrimination based on skin tone, often from within someone’s own ethnic group — captured wide attention with the release of the movie “In the Heights,” which was criticized for its lack of dark-skinned Afro Latinos in leading roles.

  • Video appears to show Ruggs III's car moments before deadly crash

    Police reports say the now-released Las Vegas Raider star's car was going 156 mph. A young woman and her dog were killed.

  • Family behind Kenosha car dealership says Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't asked to guard their property

    Sahil and Anmol Khindri said they both encountered Kyle Rittenhouse and other armed men on August 25, 2020, but did not ask them for protection.

  • KY police find missing girl after she alerts driver on I-75 with hand signal from TikTok

    The girl was with a man who was charged with unlawful imprisonment.

  • Witness says he stood just 15 feet away when Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot first person

    Richie McGinniss testified he heard were Joseph Rosenbaum curse loudly at Kyle Rittenhouse just before he lunged toward the teen's rifle.

  • 'I'll do anything': Security audio captures Summer Tatum begging for her life before 2 gunshots

    Security footage collected from the Tatum home and a neighbor's home captures Summer's final moments before fatal shooting, investigator testifies.

  • Realtor who flew to the Capitol riot on a private jet and said she wouldn't go to jail because of her 'blonde hair' and 'white skin' gets 60 days behind bars

    When a critic on Twitter told Jenna Ryan she would go to jail, Ryan said she was "definitely not going to jail."

  • A treasure hunter got lost in Yellowstone. Now he’ll pay and is banned from the park

    He spent the night in the park “wet, cold, [and] scared,” according to court documents.

  • Buffalo Dale: Witness to an execution

    By now you have either read about or seen on television the news about the execution of John Marion Grant, so here’s the rest of the story.

  • ‘Gonna See Blood on These White Polos’: Far-Right Leader Discussed Raising an Army and Killing Jewish People

    Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via GettyAn organizer of the white supremacist Unite The Right rally privately discussed raising an army, attacking Jewish people, and murdering a colleague in the movement, a jury heard this week.Sines v. Kessler, an ongoing lawsuit, seeks to hold organizers of Unite The Right responsible for the deadly rally’s violence. But not all of the defendants—a coalition of far-right groups and leaders—have been cooperative. Central to the case is Elliott Kline, a Unite The Right

  • Stolen Cars Located In Shipping Containers

    Your stolen car could have been one of them…