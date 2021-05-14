Nine people injured in mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say.

Authorities say that three people were left critically injured when violence broke out in the Washington Park neighbourhood of the state’s capital Providence.

Police say that the shooting took place as part of an “ongoing fued” involving groups known by officials and started when a drive-by shooting targeted a home.

Gunfire was then returned from the property towards the vehicle, with dozens of shots being fired in total.

At least a dozen Providence Police Department cars were parked outside the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital, reports say.

No arrests have been made and detectives are interviewing the victims, who are all aged between 19 and 25.

News crews outside the hospital reported seeing a black Jeep parked there with several bullet holes in the driver and passenger’s side windows.

Investigators were at the scene of the shooting, where shell casings could be seen on the ground, and a bullet hole in the window of a house, according to WPRI.

