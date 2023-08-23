Multiple people injured, one critically in CT shooting that may have stemmed from party

One person is in critical condition and two others are recovering after a triple shooting in Bridgeport late Tuesday.

Officers learned of the shooting at about 11:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Park Avenue and Wood Avenue as well as multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Responding officers found one victim in the 1200 block of Park Avenue and quickly learned that two others had been taken in private vehicles to St. Vincent’s Medical Center. The victim found at the scene was taken in an ambulance to St. Vincent’s as well, police said.

According to police, one person was left in critical condition while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bridgeport police on Wednesday said preliminary reports suggest the shooting may have stemmed from a party.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.