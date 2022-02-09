Multiple people injured, one dead after Fort Worth shooting Wednesday morning, police say

One person is dead, and multiple people are injured, after a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Fort Worth.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. near the 1800 block of Shepherd Drive.

As of 8 a.m., the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed officers were dispatched to the scene and “working on a shooting call with multiple victims and with one deceased individual.”

“No further information will be released until we consult with our homicide unit,” a spokesperson for the department said.

According to a police call log, a male was shot in front of a school bus.

The investigation remains ongoing.