Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Shooting broke out at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida (Ocala Police Department)

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Ocala, Florida – with the suspect still at large.

The shooting broke out just before 4pm on Saturday afternoon at Paddock Mall.

Multiple people were wounded though the exact number and their conditions are not currently clear.

Ocala Police said in a post on X that officers were “responding to an active shooting situation that occurred at the Paddock Mall”.

“There is a heavy police presence on scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time,” the statement read.

Ten minutes later, police said that the shooting was no longer active and that the “suspect is believed to have fled”.

UPDATE: There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate. https://t.co/j8Uk5iYjob — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 23, 2023

“There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate,” the post read.

The mall is located at 3100 SW College Road.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a press conference outside the mall at an unspecified time after 5pm.

The Independent has reached out to Ocala Police.

The SWAT Team, ambulances, fire and police cars arrived at the scene following the shooting, according to Ocala Star-Banner.