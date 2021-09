2 dead, 12 injured in Kroger grocery store shooting in Tennessee, police say

A shooter killed one person and at least a dozen others were injured Thursday inside a grocery store in Tennessee, officials said.

The shooting happened at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a city about 25 miles east of Memphis, about 1:30 p.m., police said during a news conference broadcast by Fox 13. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said officers flooded the grocery store within minutes of the shooting and began going aisle to aisle in search of shoppers and employees.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” Lane said. “They were doing what they had been trained to do — run, hide, fight. I hate that we had to do it here.”

The shooter’s vehicle was found in the Kroger parking lot, and authorities were waiting for equipment to safely check the vehicle.

Lane decline to describe the type of gun the shooter used or where the officers found the shooter.

Glenda McDonald, a Kroger employee in the floral department, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal she heard gunfire while standing at a counter.

“I just ran out the door,” McDonald told the newspaper. “I left my purse, my keys, everything.”

A Kroger cashier told reporters she heard gunfire near the deli while she stood at her register and helped others to safety outside the store. She said the shooter followed them through the store and then police arrived.

“I said ‘Oh, no,’ these are gunshots,” the cashier, who wasn’t identified, told WMC. “I got out of there and whoever was in front of me, I grabbed them and just took off.”

Lane described the injuries to the survivors as “very serious.”

“It’s horrific,” Lane said. “I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

