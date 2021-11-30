3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit

Three people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, is in custody, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference. A handgun was also located, he said.

The three people killed are all believed to be students, he said. Their identities have not been released.

Image: Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, In Oxford Township, Mich. (Todd McInturf / The Detroit News via AP)

Authorities received a 911 call about an active shooter at the school just before 1 p.m., McCabe said. More than a hundred 911 calls came in to dispatch, he told reporters. The suspect was taken into custody at the school within five minutes of the first call.

"The suspect fired multiple shots, there are multiple victims," he said. "He did not give us any resistance when he was taken into custody."

Among the six who were wounded is a teacher. They have all been taken to hospitals for various injuries, according to officials.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting. McCabe told reporters that the suspect "invoked his right to not speak."

A suspected shooter at Oxford High School has been taken into custody after at least one student was shot and at least four people were injured on Tuesday, authorities said. (WDIV)

The suspect fired between 15 to 20 shots before he was taken into custody.

"He’s not telling us anything at this point in time," McCabe said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, ambulances and SWAT team members responded to the school. Students were evacuated and taken to a store in the area to be reunited with their families.

Oxford High School is located about 45 miles north of Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement following the shooting, calling the deaths of students and injuries to others "horrific." She added that it was time for the community to come together to "help our children feel safe at school."

"As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence," Whitmer said. "No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that President Joe Biden has been informed of the shooting.

"The traveling team will remain in close touch with the team back at the White House and provide regular updates to the President as new information surfaces," Psaki said.