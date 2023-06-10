Nine people injured in shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

Nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police said all nine victims were expected to survive. Investigators said the shooting appears to have been a targeted and isolated incident and "there is no known threat to the public at this time."

Authorities did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement continues to investigate.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m., according to ABC7.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.