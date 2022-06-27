Multiple people injured in shooting in west Charlotte, police say

Multiple people are injured after a shooting in west Charlotte on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Gilbert Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet at 1:58 p.m. This is an assault with deadly weapon investigation, police said.

One person was shot on Gilbert Street and has life-threatening injuries, Medic said. Two others were injured on Beatties Ford Road, but just one has life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

CMPD scheduled a news conference about the shooting for late Monday afternoon.

