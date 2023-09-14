Multiple people involved in North Port gas station shooting, police say

The North Port Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting at a gas station.

At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the Circle K at 1085 Grand Venture Drive. There was gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Police officials said multiple people were involved, and the cars involved have been recovered by police.

Police officials were unable to report the cause of the shooting. This is an active investigation.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: No injuries reported in North Port gas station shooting