Multiple people killed in crash on I-85 south on Georgia/Alabama line

Multiple people have been killed in a crash on Interstate 85 on the Georgia/Alabama line, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-85 SB near exit 77 in Alabama. All lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off of the interstate. Georgia exit 2 is also shut down.

The area is near the Kia plant.

The crash is expected to clear around 12 p.m. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Deputies have not released the number of people killed or said how the accident happened or how many vehicles were involved.

