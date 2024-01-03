Multiple people killed in holiday weekend crashes in same SC county, coroner says

Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after being hit by vehicles in separate crashes in the same South Carolina county over the holiday weekend, officials said.

Both deadly wrecks involving pedestrians occurred in Berkeley County.

On Saturday, two pedestrians were hit by a 2011 Ford van, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 9:25 p.m., the van was driving east on U.S. 176, and near the intersection with Jedburg Road it collided with both pedestrians, Butler said.

One of the pedestrians, 22-year-old North Charleston resident Maquis Abigael Ramos Ramos, died at the scene, according to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The other pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, Butler said. Further information on the surviving pedestrian’s condition was not available.

There were two people in the van, but neither was hurt, according to Butler. No other injuries were reported.

Another pedestrian was killed in a separate Berkeley County crash on New Year’s Day. This crash happened about 30 miles away on the opposite side of Lake Moultrie.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, Sherifdeen Aigoro was walking on U.S. 52, Hartwell said.

Near the intersection with Peru Road, the 40-year-old Saint Stephen resident was hit by a 2017 Nissan sedan, officials said. Aigoro died at the scene, according to Hartwell.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the Highway Patrol said the driver, who was the only person in the car, was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Both collisions continue to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Monday, 985 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023 and 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. In 2022, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 56 people died in Berkeley County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 49 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.