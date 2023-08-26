Multiple victims and suspect dead in shooting at Dollar General in Jacksonville: officials

Multiple people were fatally shot inside a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday afternoon, the city’s mayor said.

The suspected gunman was also dead at the scene, police told local news outlets. They were not immediately identified, and officers did not say if the shooter was killed by police or took their own life.

Mayor Donna Deegan told local TV station WJXT there were a “number of fatalities” inside the store. Multiple outlets, citing sources, reported three victims were killed.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan continued. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Police did not publicly comment on the shooting until late in the evening. However, police sources spoke with multiple local news outlets to provide limited information about the incident.

The suspected gunman was spotted near Edward Waters University, a historically Black institution, shortly before gunfire erupted at the Dollar General, sources told WJXT. Those sources said the shooter was a white man who was acting suspiciously and was turned away by campus security.

EWU sent an alert shortly after gunfire was reported at the Dollar General, warning students and staff of a “fatal off-campus shooting” that occurred “in the vicinity of the EWU campus.”

The shooter also penned a manifesto, sources told local CBS affiliate WJAX. Investigators reportedly obtained the document from the attacker’s parents, who found it at home.

The shooting took place in a predominantly Black area of Jacksonville, leading some online observers to compare it to the attack at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022, in which a young white man killed 10 Black people in a majority-Black neighborhood.

It also happened to fall on the five-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at Jacksonville Landing, which has since been demolished and replaced with Riverfront Plaza. Two were killed and 11 were injured in the incident that erupted at a video game tournament.

Jacksonville was hardly alone in coping with a mass shooting on Saturday, as gunfire ripped lives apart across the country. In Boston, seven people were shot at a parade in the early morning; in Oklahoma, five people were shot Friday night at a high school football game, and in Chicago, two people were shot at a Chicago White Sox game Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.