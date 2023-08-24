Multiple people killed in Southern Calfornia shooting
Four people have been killed in an Orange County shooting that took place at a biker bar, according to officials.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
While flesh-eating bacteria infections are rare, they can be deadly. Experts say they’re also not going anywhere anytime soon.
Neurowyzr wants to help more people get brain healthcare through tools like its online Digital Brain Function Screen (DBFS). The startup, which has offices in Singapore and India, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge program, with participation from angel investors.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
This NYC-based online thrifting is sharing her tips for finding quality items at affordable prices. The post Frequent thrifter shares her tips for finding quality items without the wild prices online: ‘I should be gatekeeping these tips’ appeared first on In The Know.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
Yes, there's even the coveted Dutch Oven on sale in multiple colors.
The gender gap between male and female audiences is not as stark as the political divide, according to exclusive Yahoo/YouGov data.
Moms share how they dealt with finding out their teens had a sexually transmitted infection.
TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Kim France tells Yahoo Life that she's embarrassed about retouching Simpson's image in 2010.
The biggest mega gallery of the weekend showcasing more than 200 cars at the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
The Kia Rio will be wrapping things up once the 2023 model year run finishes.
Third-time lucky is the hope with PlayStation Portal, a handheld gaming device that — there's no getting around it — is more or less a supercharged version of Nintendo's endearingly confusing Wii U. Teased in May, the Portal is essentially a PS5 controller (touchpad, haptics and all) split down the middle with an 8-inch, 1080p LCD. It plays any game your PS5 has at 60 FPS by streaming the image over Wi-Fi, though already-streaming games via PS Now and VR ones are not supported.
The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.
The customer data platform provides a central place to collect first-party information about customers, but simply having a pile of data is not the point. Companies want to put it to work to improve customer experience and more precisely target certain groups, based on this information they have stockpiled. More and more companies are providing tooling to help build applications on top of the data, and today at the Signal customer and developers conference, Twilio Segment announced the launch of CustomerAI Predictions, a tool to help marketers make predictions about how a certain group of customers, meeting a certain set of criteria, will behave.
Kohl's is feeling the brunt of consumers spending less.
It's less than $10 right now!