Four people, including child, killed in Orange, California, shooting

1 / 2

Four people, including child, killed in Orange, California, shooting

Phil Helsel
·1 min read

Four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, Wednesday evening, officials said.

The suspect and another person were injured and taken to a hospital, police Lt. Jennifer Amat said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said officers arrived to an active shooting scene about 5:30 p.m.

There was a shooting involving an officer, police said, but more details were not immediately clear. The officer was not injured, Amat said.

Amat did not know the conditions of the suspect or the other injured person. Police were expected to release more information Wednesday night.

The building appeared to have several offices. Amat did not say where the victims were found, but said of the incident, "as far as we know it was an actively evolving situation, so it was not contained to just one area."

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the events "horrifying and heartbreaking," and said in a statement that "our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said that she was monitoring developments.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more," she said in a statement. "My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles field office said.

Orange is a city of about 140,000 people, 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 killed in Southern California shooting

    A child is among four people killed in a shooting at an office complex in Orange California, on Wednesday evening, authorities said.Details: Two other people were taken to an area hospital after being wounded in the shooting on west Lincoln Avenue — including the suspect, who was shot by police, Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said, per the Orange County Register.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeToday at 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived...Posted by Orange Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021For the record: It's the third mass shooting in the U.S. in the past 15 days, after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed at a spa in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16 and 10 others were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22. What they're saying: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."Rep. Katie Porter tweeted. "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • California office building shooting kills 4, including child

    A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot the suspect, police said. Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. Jennifer Amat said. “An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn't immediately know his condition.

  • Sun's out, surf's up and California's reopening more widely

    It also may be unleashing a strain of spring fever that was dormant after Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the first statewide lockdown last March. “After about a year of being hidden inside, nobody knows how to behave when they go out in public,” cartoon portrait artist Walt Davis said Wednesday while waiting for customers near the Santa Monica Pier. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said the state was in better shape than others because 12 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine and there’s a fair bit of immunity — with an estimated 37% of people in Los Angeles County having been infected.

  • Parents of five killed when tree falls on car during birthday trip

    The California Highway Patrol said a redwood fell on the couple's 2016 Honda, "completely crushing the passenger compartment."

  • People in Myanmar are using trash to protest as the death toll climbs to more than 500

    Trash was piled high in the streets of Myanmar's main city on Tuesday as demonstrators held a series of strikes attempting to paralyze the economy.

  • Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial

    Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year olds, setting the stage for them to seek approval in the United States and Europe within weeks -- and offering hope for a return to in-person schooling nationwide.Their vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in late December for people aged 16 and older.The new study offers the first evidence of how the vaccine will work in school-age adolescents - putting the two companies ahead of other western vaccine developers in the quest to protect children from the virus.A trial by Moderna to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years was launched this month, while Johnson & Johnson has yet to begin a planned trial.AstraZeneca in December removed children from a mid-to-late stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain.The Pfizer/BioNTech trial was of 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the group that got a placebo shot and none in the group that got the vaccine, resulting in 100% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, the companies said in a statement.The vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects in line with those seen in the earlier adult trial.Last week, the companies gave the first vaccine doses in a series of trials testing the vaccine in younger children, that will eventually go to those as young as 6 months of age.Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla said the company planned to seek emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (quote) "in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world.” He added that he hopes to start vaccinating the younger age group before the start of the next school year.

  • Two toddlers dropped from 14-foot border barrier into U.S., officials say

    A camera operator spotted the girls, 3 and 5, from Ecuador, being dropped in what was described as a remote area Tuesday evening, officials said.

  • Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations reportedly made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time. Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family. Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like." Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet. "I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly." When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church America

  • U.S. affirms "unwavering support" for Kyiv amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday to affirm the United States’ "unwavering support" for Kyiv amid a rise of Russian-backed separatist aggression in eastern Ukraine.Driving the news: The war in eastern Ukraine, ongoing since 2014, escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26, the New York Times reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk Region since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014.Ukraine and Russia negotiated a ceasefire through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in July 2020.Ukraine's parliament adopted a resolution on Tuesday, acknowledging that the July ceasefire had broken down over a “significant increase in shelling and armed provocations by the armed forces of the Russian Federation," according to the Times.What they're saying: "The Secretary affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea," the State Department said of the conversation between Blinken and Kuleba. John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. was aware of reports from the Ukrainian military of increased Russian troop movements on the eastern border, according to AP.Kirby added that "Russia’s destabilizing actions undermine the de-escalation in tensions that had been achieved through an OSCE-brokered agreement back in July of last year."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • G7 officials pledge collective action against "harmful industrial subsidies"

    The G7 trade ministers released a joint statement on Wednesday pledging to work together to achieve a "strong economic recovery."What they're saying: The trade ministers said it was necessary to discuss the impact of "harmful industrial subsidies" and to collectively address them. The officials expressed concern about China's support for its domestic companies, stressing the importance of fostering "a truly level playing field" in trade."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Trade ministers will discuss the impact market-distorting practices, such as harmful industrial subsidies, including those causing excess capacity in some sectors, are having on our economies and chart a way to address these collectively," the statement read.The group noted its commitment to see progress on World Trade Organization reform as well as other trade issues such as climate, the digital economy and increased opportunities for women.Details: The G7 trade ministers — from the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Canada, Italy and Japan — presented an agenda they say could make a more fair and sustainable global trading system.They encouraged cooperation between governments, along with players in the health care industry, to increase production and distribution of coronavirus vaccines.The group also said it would discuss the connection between trade and climate change and would focus on "identifying opportunities for collaboration and facilitating sustainable supply chains."The ministers added that global trade needs to happen at the benefit of the people, noting it is important to advance women's economic empowerment "particularly to support the COVID-19 recovery."Zoom out: A recent report from the World Economic Forum found that, globally, it will take 135.6 years to close the gender gap, an increase of about 35 years from 2020.What's next: "The G7 trade ministers will meet again in May, ahead of the leaders summit hosted by the U.K. in June," Politico writes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Japan routs Mongolia 14-0 in Asian qualifying for World Cup

    Japan stayed perfect in World Cup qualifying by routing Mongolia 14-0 on Tuesday, its fifth win of the second stage coming 16 months after the fourth. A victory over Myanmar on June 3 will secure first place in the group and a spot in the third round of Asian qualifying. Takumi Minamino, Yuya Osako, Daichi Kamada and Hidemasa Morita all scored in the first half, along with an own-goal from Mongolia defender Khash-Erdene Tuyaa.

  • Mystery brain disorder baffles Canadian doctors

    Spasms, memory loss and hallucinations among symptoms of 43 patients in Acadian region of New Brunswick province Brain scans. Photograph: Pixel-shot/Alamy Stock Photo Doctors in Canada are concerned they could be dealing with a previously unknown brain disease amid a string of cases involving memory loss, hallucinations and muscle atrophy. Politicians in the province of New Brunswick have demanded answers, but with so few cases, experts say there are far more questions than answers and have urged the public not to panic. For more than a year public health officials have been tracking a “cluster” of 43 cases of suspected neurological disease in the province with no known cause. Residents first learned of the investigation last week after a leaked memo from the province’s public health agency asked physicians to be on the lookout for symptoms similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease – a rare, fatal brain disease caused by misformed proteins known as prions. “We are collaborating with different national groups and experts; however, no clear cause has been identified at this time,” said the memo. A number of the symptoms including memory loss, vision problems and abnormal jerking movements triggered an alert with Canada’s CJD surveillance network. Despite the initial similarities, screening produced no confirmed cases of CJD. “We don’t have evidence to suggest it’s a prion disease,” said Dr Alier Marrero, the neurologist leading New Brunswick’s investigation. Now a team of researchers, including federal scientists, are racing to determine if they are dealing with a previously unknown neurological syndrome, or a series of unrelated, but previously known – and even treatable – ailments. Marrero says patients initially complained of unexplained pains, spasms and behavioural changes – all symptoms that could be easily diagnosed as anxiety or depression. But over 18 to 36 months they began developing cognitive decline, muscle wasting, drooling and teeth chattering. A number of patients also began experiencing frightening hallucinations, including the feeling of insects crawling on their skin. In order for a new case to be included in the New Brunswick “cluster”, Marrero and his team conduct an extensive study of the patient’s history, as well as a battery of tests including brain imaging, metabolic and toxicology tests and spinal taps, to rule out other possible illnesses like dementia, neurodegenerative disorders, autoimmune disorders and possible infections. Only a single suspected case was recorded in 2015, but in 2019 there were 11 cases and 24 in 2020. Researchers believe five people have died from the illness. “We have not seen over the last 20-plus years a cluster of diagnosis-resistant neurological disease like this one,” said Michael Coulthart, head of Canada’s CJD surveillance network. The majority of cases are linked to the Acadian peninsula, a sparsely populated region in the north-eastern part of the province. The overall number of cases in the cluster remains low but New Brunswick has a population of fewer than 800,000 people. Health officials have refused to disclose the precise locations of the cases. Marrero and his team have consulted experts in neurology, environmental health, field epidemiology, zoonotics and toxicology to better understand what could be causing the mystery illness. A growing team of researchers is working to determine if there is a common link to the cases or any environmental causes, including water sources, plants and insects. “We don’t know what is causing it,” said Marrero. “At this time we only have more patients appearing to have this syndrome.” News of the unknown illness has prompted concern but experts have cautioned against drawing premature conclusions. “I don’t really know if we even have a defined syndrome. There just isn’t enough information yet,” said Valerie Sim, a researcher of neurodegenerative diseases at the University of Alberta. She noted that key markers for degenerative neurological illnesses had not been documented and that the wide range of symptoms in the cluster was “atypical” for most brain diseases. At the same time, certain cancers, dementia or even misdiagnoses could explain the scope of symptoms, she said. The saga also exposes the frustrating reality of medicine: diagnosing a patient can be tough and it is a task riddled with unknowns. Neurologists can often deploy a number of tools in treating a patient when the root cause of an ailment is unclear, “and then the patient somehow recovers. You come away never knowing what they actually had,” said Sim. “We see odd neurological syndromes from time to time. Sometimes we figure them out. Sometimes we don’t.”

  • Black Executives Call on Corporations to Fight Restrictive Voting Laws

    Dozens of the most prominent Black business leaders in America are banding together to call on companies to fight a wave of restrictive voting bills being advanced by Republicans in at least 43 states. The campaign appears to be the first time that so many powerful Black executives have organized to directly call out their peers for failing to stand up for racial justice. The effort, led by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, is a response to the swift passage of a Georgia law that they contend makes it harder for Black people to vote. As the debate about that bill raged in recent weeks, most major corporations — including those with headquarters in Atlanta — did not take a position on the legislation. “There is no middle ground here,” Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The executives did not criticize specific companies but instead called on all of corporate America to publicly and directly oppose new laws that would restrict the rights of Black voters and to use their clout, money and lobbyists to sway the debate with lawmakers. “This impacts all Americans, but we also need to acknowledge the history of voting rights for African Americans,” Chenault said. “And as African American executives in corporate America, what we were saying is we want corporate America to understand that, and we want them to work with us.” The letter was signed by 72 Black executives. They included Roger Ferguson Jr., chief executive of TIAA; Mellody Hobson and John Rogers Jr., co-chief executives of Ariel Investments; Robert Smith, chief executive of Vista Equity Partners; and Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup executive who is running for mayor of New York. In the days before the Georgia law was passed, almost no major companies spoke out against the legislation, which introduced stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and expanded the legislature’s power over elections. Big corporations based in Atlanta, including Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Home Depot, offered general statements of support for voting rights, but none took a specific stance on the bills. The same was true for most of the executives who signed the new letter, including Frazier and Chenault. Frazier said he had paid only peripheral attention to the matter before the Georgia law was passed Thursday. “When the law passed, I started paying attention,” he said. When Frazier realized what was in the new law, and that similar bills were being advanced in other states, he and Chenault decided to take action. On Sunday, they began emailing and texting with a group of Black executives, discussing what more corporations could do. “There seems to be no one speaking out,” Frazier said. “We thought if we spoke up, it might lead to a situation where others felt the responsibility to speak up.” Among the other executives who signed the letter were Ursula Burns, a former chief executive of Xerox; Richard Parsons, a former chair of Citigroup and chief executive of Time Warner; and Tony West, chief legal officer at Uber. The group of leaders, with support from the Black Economic Alliance, bought a full-page ad in the Wednesday print edition of The New York Times. The executives are hoping that big companies will help prevent dozens of similar bills in other states from becoming law. “The Georgia legislature was the first one,” Frazier said. “If corporate America doesn’t stand up, we’ll get these laws passed in many places in this country.” In 2017, Frazier was the first chief executive to publicly resign from President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president’s equivocating response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. His resignation led other chief executives to distance themselves from Trump, and the advisory groups disbanded. “As African American business executives, we don’t have the luxury of being bystanders to injustice,” Frazier said. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines when these kinds of injustices are happening all around us.” Companies have taken stands on state legislation in recent years, often to powerful effect. In 2016 and 2017, as conservatives advanced so-called bathroom bills in states including Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, big companies went so far as to threaten to take their business elsewhere if the laws were enacted. Those bills were never signed into law. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign began persuading companies to sign on to a pledge that states their “clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society.” Dozens of major companies, including AT&T, Facebook, Nike and Pfizer, signed on. To Chenault, the contrast between the business community’s response to that issue and to voting restrictions that disproportionately harm Black voters was telling. “You had 60 major companies — Amazon, Google, American Airlines — that signed on to the statement that states a very clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society,” he said. “So, you know, it is bizarre that we don’t have companies standing up to this.” “This is not new,” Chenault added. “When it comes to race, there’s differential treatment. That’s the reality.” Activists are calling for boycotts of Delta and Coca-Cola for their tepid engagement before the Georgia law was passed. And there are signs that other companies and sports leagues are becoming more engaged with the issue. The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association said he “would look forward” to a discussion about moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta, where it is planned for July. And Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, released a statement Tuesday affirming his company’s commitment to voting rights. “Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy,” he said. “We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so.” That language echoed statements made by many big companies before the Georgia law was passed. The executives who signed the letter are likely to seek more. “People ask, ‘What can I do?’” Chenault said. “I’ll tell you what you can do. You can publicly oppose any discriminatory legislation and all measures designed to limit Americans’ ability to vote.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • U.S. human rights report blasts China over Uighurs, Russia's targeting of Navalny

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States highlighted a deteriorating picture for human rights across the world on Tuesday, calling out China's repression of Uighurs and Russia's targeting of political dissidents, among other abuses. The State Department released reports on the rights situation last year in nearly 200 countries, which are required annually by law and include detailed reports on geopolitical rivals like Russia and China. "The trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

  • Five talking points from European World Cup qualifiers

    Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup got underway in Europe over the last week, with plenty of shock results, lop-sided victories and controversies.

  • "I dismissed my cancer symptom as a pulled muscle"

    When 29-year-old Beckii noticed an unrelenting pain in her arm, she assumed it was a pulled muscle.

  • Woman arrested for DUI crash that killed her passenger

    Selma police say they've arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of causing a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead all while she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

  • Runway dining at $540 a meal proving hit in Japan

    Japan's biggest airline is making the most of grounded planes while Australian carriers are cutting prices.

  • Husband and Wife Nearing Retirement Adopt 7 Brothers and Sisters Whose Parents Died in Car Crash

    When Pam Willis saw a news story about seven young children in need of a forever family come across her Facebook feed, she knew she was meant to open her home to them