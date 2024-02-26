Multiple people killed and wounded in Point Hope shooting, residents say

Feb. 26—Multiple people were killed and wounded Sunday night in a shooting in the North Slope village of Point Hope, according to several residents and a village employee.

Additional information — including the number of deaths, how many people were wounded and the circumstances surrounding the incident — were not specified by North Slope Borough officials in their statement Monday morning.

"The matter is still under investigation but we want to assure the public that there is NO ONGOING RISK to community safety," borough officials said in their statement. "This was an isolated incident and the suspect is currently in custody."

The Alaska Department of Public Safety referred all questions to the North Slope Borough Police Department.

Multiple residents of Point Hope and neighboring villages described the shooting in interviews and social media posts. They expressed their support for the involved families.

Tikigaq School officials posted on Facebook that school would be canceled Monday "due to the tragedy in our community."

The North Slope Health Department and Maniilaq Association were coordinating grief counseling services available to residents in need of support, the borough said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.