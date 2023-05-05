4 dead, including McDonald’s manager, in south Georgia murder-suicide

Four people are dead after a murder-suicide at a home and a McDonald’s in south Georgia Thursday.

The Colquitt County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that four people died, including the shooter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the shooter as Kentavious White, 26, an employee at the McDonald’s in Moultrie.

Police requested the GBI’s assistance after finding a man and woman dead at the McDonald’s.

As agents were heading to the scene, Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson called and said they had found a woman shot at a home, but she was still alive. She later died from her injuries.

Another woman was later found shot to death at the home next door.

Investigators say surveillance footage showed White arrive at the McDonald’s, get his manager, Amia Smith, to come to the door and shoot her. He’s then seen walking into the restaurant and taking his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot.

The GBI confirmed the other two women were related to White, but did not identify them.

According to WALB, the two women were White’s mother and grandmother.

Moultrie is in Colquitt County about 200 miles south of Atlanta in southwest Georgia.